Heat Emergency activated in DC through Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser shares available cooling centers in D.C. amidst the heat emergency in the city. All available cooling centers can be viewed at heat.dc.gov

The District reports 78 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the overall positive case total to 11,339. Bowser announced that all outdoor coronavirus sites will be closed due to the extreme temperatures in D.C. For more information on available coronavirus testing sites and resources in the city visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

