D.C. reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19

Bowser to speak at 11:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses new COVID-19 measures on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

D.C. officials report 33 new positive cases of COVID-19. Bowser encourages D.C. residents to practice COVID-19 safety measure in order to limit the spread of the virus:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Choose your activities wisely

Stay home when you are sick

For more information on COVID-19 and resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.