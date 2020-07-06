D.C. reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses new COVID-19 measures on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
D.C. officials report 33 new positive cases of COVID-19. Bowser encourages D.C. residents to practice COVID-19 safety measure in order to limit the spread of the virus:
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Choose your activities wisely
- Stay home when you are sick
For more information on COVID-19 and resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.
The full press conference can be viewed here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.