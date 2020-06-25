Mayor Bowser discusses COVID-19 in DC

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in the District.

Bowser recommends residents celebrate the Fourth of July at home in small groups. District residents are reminded that large gatherings are still a high-risk activity even while outside. It is important to still practice social distancing and take the proper steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask in public

Practice social distancing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

For more information on COVD-19 in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.