Mayor Bowser discusses COVID-19 in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in the District.
Bowser recommends residents celebrate the Fourth of July at home in small groups. District residents are reminded that large gatherings are still a high-risk activity even while outside. It is important to still practice social distancing and take the proper steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask in public
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
For more information on COVD-19 in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.
This is a developing story and will be updated.