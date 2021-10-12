Mayor Bowser, Department of Transportation speed up safety improvement projects

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that safety improvement projects in the city will be sped up in order to better protect pedestrians. The action will be taken immediately.

The improvement projects to be done include installing speed humps, stop signs and right turn hardening measures. Additionally, there will be more measures to provide reminders for drivers to drive responsibly.

“The work to make our roads and sidewalks safer is urgent,” said Mayor Bowser. “In addition to accelerating safety improvement projects citywide, residents deserve a faster process for having dangerous conditions on our roads and sidewalks addressed. We can and will move faster, and implementing a streamlined, less bureaucratic process is the first step in making that happen.”

Everett Lott, Acting Director for DDOT also announced that the department will be targeting 100 intersections that are within the city’s high-crash and high-injury corridors. This will be an annual initiative.

“The heartbreaking traffic crashes in recent weeks have reminded us all that roadway safety is paramount,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We’re increasing workloads and streamlining processes to finish our safety improvement projects quicker, and we’re also doing what we can to deter the reckless driver behavior that causes these senseless tragedies to begin with.”

Community engagement will also be streamlined so that DDOT can address traffic safety issues in a faster manner across the District. Included in the streamlined process, when justified, the department will not have to go through multiple reviews or comment periods before installing new safety measures.