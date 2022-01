WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and D.C. Health announced on Tuesday that eight new COVID-19 centers will be opening within the next week.

A release said that four of these centers will be opening this week, and another four will be opening Monday, Jan. 24.

These centers will provide vaccinations and boosters as well as walk-up PCR testing. The release said that take-home rapid testing kits will also be available.