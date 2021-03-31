Mayor Bowser, D.C. Health Director urging pre-registration for vaccine

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt are urging all District residents and workers to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

According to a press release, 191,190 people have pre-registered for a vaccine and are waiting for an appointment, while 31,330 people have pre-registered and booked an appointment.

With the new pre-registration system, individuals can register online at any time on any day via vaccinate.dc.gov, or register by phone by calling the call center at 1-855-363-0333.

Each week, invitations are sent:

  • Thursdays by 10:00 a.m.;
  • Sundays by 10:00 a.m.;
  • and, only if any appointments still need to be filled, Tuesdays by 10:00 a.m.

Currently, eligible individuals include:

  • DC residents 65 and older;
  • DC residents 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition
  • and members of an eligible workforce.

This week, DC Health expanded eligibility to include all essential workers in Phase 1B Tier 3 and Phase 1C Tier 1 who are working in person (teachers, child care workers, and school staff are eligible regardless of whether they are currently work in person).

In-person workers who became eligible this week include:

  • Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services;
  • Frontline employees of public (mass) transit;
  • Employees of the U.S. Postal Service;
  • Staff working in food service;
  • Essential employees in local government agencies;
  • Essential employees of public utilities;
  • Essential employees in health, human and social services organizations/agencies who were not vaccinated as outreach workers;
  • Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services;
  • Individuals working in non-public transit transportation services (i.e. for hire vehicles, ride share);
  • Individuals working in logistics/delivery/courier services
  • and essential employees working in media and mass communications.

