Mayor Bowser, D.C. Health Director urging pre-registration for vaccine

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt are urging all District residents and workers to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
According to a press release, 191,190 people have pre-registered for a vaccine and are waiting for an appointment, while 31,330 people have pre-registered and booked an appointment.
With the new pre-registration system, individuals can register online at any time on any day via vaccinate.dc.gov, or register by phone by calling the call center at 1-855-363-0333.
Each week, invitations are sent:
- Thursdays by 10:00 a.m.;
- Sundays by 10:00 a.m.;
- and, only if any appointments still need to be filled, Tuesdays by 10:00 a.m.
Currently, eligible individuals include:
- DC residents 65 and older;
- DC residents 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition
- and members of an eligible workforce.
This week, DC Health expanded eligibility to include all essential workers in Phase 1B Tier 3 and Phase 1C Tier 1 who are working in person (teachers, child care workers, and school staff are eligible regardless of whether they are currently work in person).
In-person workers who became eligible this week include:
- Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services;
- Frontline employees of public (mass) transit;
- Employees of the U.S. Postal Service;
- Staff working in food service;
- Essential employees in local government agencies;
- Essential employees of public utilities;
- Essential employees in health, human and social services organizations/agencies who were not vaccinated as outreach workers;
- Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services;
- Individuals working in non-public transit transportation services (i.e. for hire vehicles, ride share);
- Individuals working in logistics/delivery/courier services
- and essential employees working in media and mass communications.