Mayor Bowser clarifies coming restrictions, gives vaccine update

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia’s Mayor Muriel Bowser clarified COVID-19 restrictions taking effect on Wednesday, December 23, during a press briefing on Monday, December 21. Additionally, the press learned more about vaccination doses making their way to the city, and distribution plans for the week of December 21 and the week of December 28.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the nation, it is no different in the District of Columbia. D.C. Mayor Bowser said, “We see hospitalizations and unfortunately, deaths on the rise.” Over the weekend alone, the District reported 398 additional positive cases and 12 deaths.

The continuously rising numbers across the board are leading to changes. Mayor Bowser said, “We are focused, just like other jurisdictions across the country, on how to dial back even more on activity.” Changes coming on December 23 include closing museums, libraries, and indoor dining. “Dining has been cited as one of the sources, of people who have COVID infection, as one of the sources of activity, among other things. It has been consistently in the top four activities,” Mayor Bowser said. Along with to-go and carry out, outdoor dining is still an option.

The mayor and Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development, John Falcicchio, clarified the parameters of outdoor dining. Falcicchio said, “Protocols we put in place were a little more stringent than they needed to be in order to keep folks safe, so what we did was make it a little more clear.” Clearing things up, outdoor dining structures can have flaps on two sides, and can remain open as long as there is not a snow emergency issued. Previously, the rule was 32 degrees or below.

The Mayor added that people have become more relaxed with safety practices, with news of a vaccine and general COVID fatigue. She said, “Even though we see that we’re on the verge of really getting this virus under control with a vaccine and vaccinating Washingtonians, this is the time when we have to be extremely vigilant.”

Over the course of the week of December 21, the District will be receiving a total of 34,250 vaccines. Of those, 4,875 Pfizer/Biontech and 12,600 Moderna doses come from Operation Warp Speed, 8,000 Moderna doses come from Maryland and 8,775 Pfizer/Biontech doses come from Virginia.

The vaccines will be distributed like so:

As the District gets the additional doses and begins administering those, the mayor asked for patience and cooperation. She said, “This is a limited time and we’re asking everyone to make this sacrifice so our healthcare workers won’t be overwhelmed following the holidays.”

The first priority for vaccinations in the District are frontline public healthcare/EMS workers, skilled nursing facility and assisted living workers and residents, the acute care hospital network, inpatient psychiatric patients, intermediate case facility staff, home health aides, urgent care workers, pharmacy staff and federally qualified health center staff.

Dr. Shaw, who is overseeing the vaccine distribution plan for the District, said there will be an online registration pool in regards to the vaccine opening later this week or early next week.

The District has multiple testing sites open every day during the week of December 21, except for Christmas Day, but reminds people that getting tested is not a replacement for safety practices. The Mayor urges people to stay home for the holidays.