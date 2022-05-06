WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the graduation of the ninth cohort of Pathways Program Ambassadors on Friday.

This event took place at the Ivy City Smokehouse at 11 a.m. To view live click here.

“My commitment to DC residents is this: if you want to get on a better, safer path forward, we will help you find one. The Pathways Program is one of the most effective tools we have for helping people transform their lives. And when a program works this well, we expand it – which is what we did with Pathways. I’m incredibly proud of all of our graduates and grateful for the teams that make this program a success.”

Mayor Bowser