Mayor Bowser calling on Council to increase police funding

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As gun violence rises in the District of Columbia, Mayor Muriel Bowser is requesting that D.C. Council approve budget plans that will increase police funding.

The Mayor said she has approved any necessary overtime that the Metropolitan Police Department needs, however she and Chief Robert Contee said overtime can only do so much, and that they need more funding to hire more officers.

Over the last year, Mayor Bowser said MPD was only able to hire 42 new officers and zero police cadets. Typically, the force adds 250 new hires. She is asking the Council to approve $11 million for the hiring and training of 20 more officers in this fiscal year and 150 more in fiscal year 2022.

During a press conference, the Mayor said she and the Council are “basically on the same page” regarding her requests.