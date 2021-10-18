Mayor Bowser attends required MPD training

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser observed the Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training required by all Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) members on Monday.

The ABLE training gives “officers the tools and skills they need to perform an intervention on a fellow officer, a subordinate, or even a superior officer,” a release said. Police said that this training was formally adopted in 2021.

“As we do with any public servant, we expect, even in high-pressure situations, for the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department to act and react in ways that make our whole city proud. And that’s what they do in hundreds of interactions that they have with the public every day,” Mayor Bowser said in a release.

So far, 1,396 MPD members have finished the ABLE training.