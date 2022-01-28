Mayor Bowser launching application period of summer youth employment program

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the application period for the 2022 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) on Friday, encouraging young residents to apply online.

Residents between the ages of 14 and 24 alongside interested employers are encouraged to apply online. For that website, you can click here.

“For 43 years, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has been providing a fair shot to young people in DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re asking Washingtonians to reach out to the young people in their lives and make sure they know applications are open. We’re also calling on employers to work with us to engage young people this summer and create opportunities that could be life-changing.”

“We are thankful to all of our employer partners, who continue to show up for District youth and provide work experience opportunities that are helping shape our future workforce,” said DC Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Mayor Bowser’s continued investments in MBSYEP, and our strong partnerships with employers will allow us to serve 14,000 youth this year and prepare them for economic independence and career success.”

Applications for this program will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022.