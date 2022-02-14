Mayor Bowser announces that DC COVID measures will be scaled back

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC will soon drop its indoor mask mandate in some areas and mandatory vaccination requirement, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday morning.

Starting on March 1, masks will no longer be required in most indoor environments, including grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and bars as well as government office space that does not require public interaction. Masks will still be enforced in some indoor environments such as schools, healthcare/medical facilities, public transit and government buildings with public interaction.

Businesses are given the option to choose whether or not they want to continue requiring masks indoors.

Starting Feb. 15, vaccination proof requirements will no longer be needed in indoor venues. Businesses are given the option to enforce their own vaccine requirement to enter the establishment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories