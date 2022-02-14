Mayor Bowser announces that DC COVID measures will be scaled back

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC will soon drop its indoor mask mandate in some areas and mandatory vaccination requirement, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday morning.

Starting on March 1, masks will no longer be required in most indoor environments, including grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and bars as well as government office space that does not require public interaction. Masks will still be enforced in some indoor environments such as schools, healthcare/medical facilities, public transit and government buildings with public interaction.

Businesses are given the option to choose whether or not they want to continue requiring masks indoors.

Starting Feb. 15, vaccination proof requirements will no longer be needed in indoor venues. Businesses are given the option to enforce their own vaccine requirement to enter the establishment.