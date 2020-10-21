Mayor Bowser announces funding for multiple affordable housing projects

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that over $104.5 million has been committed by the Department of Housing and Community Development to 22 affordable housing projects in the 2020 fiscal year.

The funding, sourced from the Housing Production Trust Fund, will facilitate the creation or maintenance of over 1,000 affordable housing units.

“Our commitment to producing and preserving affordable housing in Washington, D.C. has not waivered during the public health emergency,” Mayor Bowser said.

In 2018, at the beginning of her second term, the mayor set a goal to construct at least 12,000 units of affordable housing by 2025. The District has created 1,692 affordable housing units as of July 2020, but Mayor Bowser says that COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the District’s need for affordable housing.

“The pandemic has reinforced how important it is that we continue to invest in projects in all eight wards that provide residents with safe and affordable places to live,” Mayor Bowser said.

A list of the 22 housing projects that received trust fund assistance in the 2020 fiscal year can be found here.