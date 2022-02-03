Mayor Bowser announces $10 Million investment to give more DC Families a #FairShot in accessing affordable child care

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the second round of access to the Quality Child Care Grant Program that supports child care services throughout the District.

Mayor Bowser announced that the Low Income Investment Fund has been selected to administer a $10 million grant to increase access to affordable child care. As part of this program, the district also will be delivering more high-quality and affordable child care seats.

This spring, the low-income investment fund will also award subgrants to child development programs and help them build business capacity and better learning environments.

“So many residents were telling us that in order for us to live and grow our families in DC we need more better quality options across all 8 wards, and we need the city to be our partner in doing that,” said Bowser.

More information on the Access to Quality Child Care Grant Program, including applications for child care providers, will be shared on OSSE’s website as it becomes available at osse.dc.gov.