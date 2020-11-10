Mayor Bowser announced an updated travel guidance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced a new order regarding the requirements for visitors coming into Washington, D.C., and District residents returning to D.C. from any state or country that is not considered “low-risk.”

This new order requires locals and visitors to get tested and understand potential COVID-19 risk. Washington, D.C. offers frequent testing to the public and encourages locals, visitors, and work commuters to get tested.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020.

According to Mayor Bowser Updated Travel Guidance:

Requirements for visitors coming into Washington, D.C. from an area with more than 10 cases per 100,000 people include:

Get tested within 72 hours of traveling

Receive testing before you travel and if you test positive, do not travel.

If you are a visitor to D.C. for more than three days, get tested within three to five days of arrival.

Exceptions for these requirements include:

Visitors from Maryland and Virginia

People coming to D.C. for essential work may carry out those duties as long as they do not have symptoms or were not directly exposed to the virus

People traveling to D.C. for an emergency do not need to obtain a negative test before traveling, if it is not obtainable at the moment, however you should limit your activity.

Although there are some exceptions the order requires D.C. residents returning home after traveling to any place other than Maryland, Virginia, or any low-risk place include: