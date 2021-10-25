Mayor Bowser and Lyft announce free Capital Bikeshare memberships for all DC residents

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — To help ease travel disruptions caused by reduced Metrorail service, the district is now offering residents a free Capital Bikeshare membership.

This will be a 30-day membership with no unlocking or travel fees for the red classic Capital Bikeshare bikes. Bike rides up to 45 minutes long will be free and each minute after that will cost 5 cents.

“it’s not a solution, there can be no solution to half of your railcars being out of service,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “But there are things that all of us, and we certainly are thinking about from a city perspective of things we can do to ease the burden in the inconvenience that people are experiencing.”