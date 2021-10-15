Maryland teenager shot and killed in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Police are investigating after a Maryland teenager was found shot and killed in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast.

The shooting happened on October 14 just after 4:15 p.m. Officers responded to calls of an unconscious person and found 18-year-old Noel Prince Nicol of Silver Spring who had been shot.

According to a police report, Nicol was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and could not find any signs of life on Nicol.

There is a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District. An anonymous tip can be submitted to the text tip line at 50411.