Maryland Senator introduces legislation to posthumously award WWII veteran with medal of honor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — “Correcting a historical injustice,” that is what a Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is saying after he claims the army is denying a black WWII veteran the medal of honor.

“He was denied that medal of the color of his skin,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “

Since 2015, Sen. Van Hollen has been working towards upgrading corporal Waverly Woodson, a black army medic during WWII to receive the medal of honor. In June 1944, Woodson landed on Omaha Beach. While wounded, he saved countless lives of his fellow soldiers for nearly 30 hours. Because of historic action on D-day, Woodson was recommended for the medal of honor but never received it. Woodson passed away in 2005.

Van Hollen claims the army is asking for more documentation even though news reports and other documents recount Woodson’s actions.

“The folks who look at this at the army are dismissing the historic record are very technical grounds, but we believe this a situation that requires real leadership,” said Sen. Van Hollen.

Van Hollen is now introducing legislation to what he said is “writing the historical wrong.” Woodson’s wife, Joann, who lives in Montgomery County, is fighting for her husband to get the recognition.

“I just keep going,” said Joann. “I think that we have to keep history alive and history has to as correct as it possibly can and this is one way to get it corrected.”

Woodson was previously awarded a bronze star. As a black veteran, he was not considered at the time for a medal of honor. Sen. Van Hollen said he wants the legislation to move quickly in the house and senate. Van Hollen also plans on speaking with the White House.