Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin gets emotional during impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) recounted the tragedy of his son’s death and subsequent events during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday.

As Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, concluded the first round of arguments in the attempt to convict Trump, he opted to tell a personal story from the day of the Jan. 6 attack. While Raskin had buried his 25-year-old son Tommy Raskin the previous day, who had taken his own life on New Year’s Eve, Raskin’s choked words were not about that specific tragedy. It was remembering his daughter’s reaction to the violence that nearly brought the congressman to tears.

“She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,'” Raskin said, stumbling over his words and pinching his nose in an attempt to not cry. “Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and I heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest.”

Raskin’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tabitha Raskin, and his oldest daughter’s husband accompanied Raskin to the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, wanting to provide support following the funeral.

“I told them I had to go back to work because we were counting electoral votes that day on January 6. It was our constitutional duty and I invited them instead to come with me to witness this historic event, the peaceful transfer of power in America,” said Raskin. “And they said they heard that President Trump was calling on his followers to come to Washington to protest. And they asked me directly, would it be safe? Would it be safe? And I told them, of course, it should be safe. This is the Capitol.”

Raskin then described the terror he felt as the legislatures were instructed to put on gas masks following the breach, and insurrectionist began to bang loudly on the doors to the room they were in. He said his daughter and son-in-law were locked together in an office, “hiding under the desk, placing what they thought were their final texts and whispered phone calls to say their goodbyes. They thought they were going to die.”

While the impeachment trial of Trump will continue, it is likely the former president will be acquitted due to the Republican senators who continue to support him.