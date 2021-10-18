Maryland man shot, killed in D.C. over the weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to a press release, 27-year-old Devante Waters of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was found shot in the 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast just before 9:45 p.m.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene with officers and transported Waters to a local area hospital. He died after all life-saving efforts failed.

The investigation is ongoing. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.