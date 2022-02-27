WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC police are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning.

At 5:10, Third District officers responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, following a shooting report. On arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he died from his injuries.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Micheal Whitehead of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Metropolitan police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to both the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the shooting death.

Individuals can reach detectives by calling 202-727-9099 or sending a text to the tip line 50411.