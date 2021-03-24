March 24th marks Equal Pay Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 24 is Equal Pay Day. It symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in 2020.

Census data shows that women on average make 82 cents on every dollar earned by men, and those gaps increase even more when factors such as race come into play. The pandemic has further exacerbated this gap between wages.

Noreen Farrell, executive director of Equal Rights Advocates, said, “Women are paid less in similar jobs in nearly every industry in the country. And race discrimination, sex discrimination, lack of paid leave, all of those things are contributors to why women’s work are devalued.”