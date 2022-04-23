WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police responded to a stabbing on board a Metro bus on the A8 route at Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Sterling St in Southeast shortly around 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim was sent to the hospital with a single stab wound that was possibly life-threatening.

Sources tell WDVM, “based on the preliminary investigation, the two male subjects were involved in a verbal altercation on board the bus when the victim was stabbed. The suspect was taken into custody.”