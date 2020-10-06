Man shot to death outside DC gas station, Metro Police Department asking for help

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Metro Police Department is investigating a murder that happened in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning.

According to a press release, a man was fatally shot outside of the Shell gas station on the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW just before 1:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu of Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Metro Police Department is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police at 202-727-9099, or send an anonymous test message to 50411. D message to 50411.