Man shot to death outside DC gas station, Metro Police Department asking for help

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Metro Police Department is investigating a murder that happened in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning.

According to a press release, a man was fatally shot outside of the Shell gas station on the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW just before 1:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu of Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Metro Police Department is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police at 202-727-9099, or send an anonymous test message to 50411. D message to 50411.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories