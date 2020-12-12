Man shot multiple times crashes into utility pole in DC with baby in vehicle

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of 21st and St Street South East at approximately 4 pm after reports of an adult male being shot multiple times.

Officials say at the time the victim was driving a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. There was a baby in the vehicle that officials say was unharmed. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

