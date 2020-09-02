Man killed by MPD officer Wednesday in Southeast DC, per Chief Newsham

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by an officer with MPD in Southeast DC.
The shooting happened on Orange Street SE around 3:50 p.m., according to MPD. Chief Peter Newsham says officers had information there were guns and a vehicle in the area. When they approached a vehicle, Chief Newsham says some of the people fled on foot. Two guns were recovered on the scene, according to MPD.
MPD says the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.
MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.
Chief Peter Newsham says investigators believe the man who was shot did have a gun, but the investigation is still underway.
Black Lives Matter DC has also said the group would be heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Severe risk elevated for Thursday
- Berkeley County group working hard to be sure voters get to the polls this fall
- Civil Education Fund Created for Frederick County Middle School Students
- Society’s Cage to stay on National Mall until September 12
- Loudoun County Fire & Rescue creates new comfort bags for patients with autism
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App