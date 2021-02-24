Man shot at Metro station dies, police still looking for suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man is dead after being shot on the Anacostia Metro platform on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The Metropolitan Police Department have identified the shooting victim as 49-year-old Marcus Covington of Southwest D.C.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. and led to the suspension of rail service for hours as detectives investigated.

D.C. Police continue looking for the suspect and are asking for help from the public to find the shooter.

