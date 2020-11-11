Man pleads guilty to bribing USDA officials

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man has plead guilty to bribing multiple officials at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in an effort to influence contracts for Communications Resource, Inc. (CRI) and another company he controlled.

According to court documents, Eric Schneider admitted to giving USDA officials cash tips, meals, strip club outings, prescription drugs and more.

Schneider is a Virginia resident and former Vice President and COO of CRI. Schneider’s motive was to influence USDA officials, and he successfully received over $19.2 million in contracts for his companies.

Schneider plead guilty to one count of conspiracy, violating the Procurement Integrity Act, and one count of obstruction of Justice.

Schneider could face 15 years in prison, up to five years for conspiracy and up to ten years for obstruction of Justice. Schneider also faces a max fine of $250,000. His sentencing date has not yet been announced.