WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot at Union Station Monday afternoon.
Police were called to 50 Massachusetts Avenue NW around 3:09 p.m. Monday. The Metropolitan Police Department says police found a man who had been shot near the Greyhound Bus area at Union Station. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no update on his condition and he has not been identified.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 737-4404 or text tips to 50411.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- Kanawha County high schools opt out of athlete/extracurricular testing
- USDA extends meal program to increase food access for kids this fall
- Man hospitalized after shooting at Union Station, police say
- 80-foot tree falls on Northwest DC home, sending one person to the hospital
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App