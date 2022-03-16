WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The man charged with violently attacking three homeless men and killing 1 in the District will remain behind bars without bond.

30-year-old Gerald Brevard III is charged with 1st-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon. The man he was accused of killing is 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, who was found with multiple stab and gunshot wounds. New York City is also investigating two similar attacks, but Brevard faces no other charges so far.

Following court, native New Yorker and Captain Kevin Kentish of Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch explained how he helped connect Brevard’s crimes through scrolling on social media.

“NYPD was able to release some pretty good images as well as video,” said Kentish. “I sent it to my team and we all agreed that it was very consistent with what we were seeing here. And we do believe in coincidences, but that was just a coincidence that we were lucky enough to act on.”

Brevard is expected back in court next month.