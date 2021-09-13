Man arrested for having weapons outside of Democratic National Committee headquarters

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Monday morning.

United States Capitol Police said that an officer was on patrol around midnight when he saw a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols on it. Police said the truck was also missing a license plate, instead bearing an American flag.

The officer pulled the truck over on South Capitol Street, SW. Two illegal weapons, a bayonet and a machete, were inside of the truck. Police arrested 44-year-old Donald Craighead, who was claiming to be “on patrol,” for possession of prohibited weapons.

Police said it is currently unclear if Craighead was planning to go to any upcoming demonstrations.

