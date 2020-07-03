Man arrested for assaulting MPD officer

The officer was treated at a local hospital for his injuries

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man who assaulted a police officer.

Robert Redding, 60, of an unknown address, has been charged with assault with intent to kill and felony assault on a police officer.

Officers were responding to a domestic violence assault when the officer saw the suspect. As the officer tried to stop him, the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times with scissors.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

