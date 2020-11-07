Man arrested after traveling over 200 miles to have illicit sexual conduct with a child

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 40-year-old man is behind bars after traveling over 200 miles to the District to have illicit sexual conduct with a child.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, Joseph Arnold, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with distribution of child pornography in addition to the travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct charge.

Arnold is being accused of sending child sexual abuse on the internet, then traveling to Washington, D.C. between Monday, October 26, 2020, and Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The arrest was made possible by detectives with MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division, as well as special agents from the FBI’s Washington Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.