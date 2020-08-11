Man arrested after threatening to set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man was arrested for threatening to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office says a man poured liquid on himself, threatening to set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building. 1st Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue, as well as 2nd Street NE at East Capitol Street were closed from 1:10 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

The Supreme Court says its police officers initially responded. Capitol Police and DC Fire and EMS were called in for back up. The man was arrested and the incident is still under investigation. He has not been identified.

