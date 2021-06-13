Man armed with a machete in NW

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police (MPDC) are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who threatened another person with a machete in Northwest, DC.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect, unidentified by police, approached the victim at the 500-block of Florida Ave NW. A surveillance camera captured the individual who the police are trying to identify.

According to the press release, this is being investigated as potentially motivated by hate or bias. The suspect is allegedly threatened to stab the victim before fleeing. The assailant made derogatory comments towards the person victimized. No reports of injury were reported.

Detectives from MPDC say people who can identify the suspect or know the event should take no action but call police at 202-727-9090 or text a tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who commit crimes in the District of Columbia.

For more crime-related stories and other releases from officials, visit the Metropolitan Police Department’s website.