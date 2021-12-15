Lyft driver shot, car stolen in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the southeast quadrant of the District on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to a police report, a Lyft driver picked up a passenger in Prince George’s County just after 1:00 a.m. with a destination in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. On arrival at the dropoff location, the victim told officers that the rider pulled out a handgun and shot the driver. The rider then drove off in the rideshare vehicle.

The driver was able to walk to Stanton Road, Southeast, where they called 911. Officers listed multiple stolen items in the police report including the car, an iPhone 12, wallet, the driver’s license and social security card of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and the severity of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.