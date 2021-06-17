London-based miniature golf venue opens first U.S. venue in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A London-based miniature golf venue expanded to the United States, opening the first venue in America in the District of Columbia. The business is called Swingers and is located in DuPont Circle, where former D.C. favorite Buffalo Billiards used to be.

Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Matt Grech-Smith said, “We want it to be like a playground for grownups.”

That playground is complete with two nine-hole miniature golf courses, bar and lounge areas and tables to sit and eat.

He said, “We’ve got some great brands: Lil Succotash, TuTaco, Kneadza Pizza and Mah-Ze-Dahr.”

Swingers was first started in 2014 in London; founders said that choosing D.C. as the first U.S. location was easy.

Grech-Smith explained, “We came to DC and fell in love with it. It’s a sophisticated scene with a great good and drink setup. The people here like good cocktails and good times, and we just decided we wanted our first Swingers to be here.”

The gourmet street food options are made by D.C.-based restaurants under the KNEAD Hospitality and Design group.

Project Manager for KNEAD Hospitality, Brad Binder, said, “It’s amazing and we’re absolutely grateful that this is opening right at the heels of the restrictions being lifted. It’s amazing and for us to be able to try something like this out is a Godsend.”

KNEAD Hospitality has five restaurants in D.C. and is working to expand into other states. Being part of the Swingers gives the eateries new opportunities.

Binder explained, “The way in which we interact with the guests is a little different than in our full-service restaurants, and this is a great outlet to do that.”

The venue, which caters to guests 21 and older, is already gaining excitement throughout the city as the grand opening approaches.

Grech-Smith said, “The ticket sales are going kind of crazy. It’s coming on the back of the pandemic where people want to get out and do stuff, and we’re coming at just the right time.”

The space brings a unique opportunity to test your putting skills, overcome obstacles and enjoy food and drinks while you are at it. To up the excitement, every ninth hole has a little wager with it. Grech-Smith explained that there is a wheel to spin before beginning the ninth hole. Whatever prize you land on, if you get a hole-in-one, you will win that prize.

“Kind of come in, explore, play some crazy golf, grab a bite to eat and then you can find a bar and enjoy a cocktail,” said Grech-Smith.

In addition to supporting local restaurants, the venue also supports local DJs, offering a space for DJs to keep the party going with music as people enjoy themselves on the course or with a meal and drink.

Swingers sets aside a small number of walk-up slots throughout each day but recommends making reservations so you will not be turned away without playing the course. To make reservations, click here.