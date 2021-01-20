Locals stayed in for Inauguration, some tourists still made the trip

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the world watched the District of Columbia for the January 20th Presidential Inauguration, District residents joined in, watching from their homes.

One resident, Ellie Twigg, walked to the closest point the public could get to on the secured perimeter around the Capitol while she took her dog out for a walk. She said, “It’s my first inauguration living in D.C. Definitely disappointing, but if it’s going to keep people safe, it’s worth it. We can celebrate from home.”

District residents joined her in celebrating from home, for the most part. Only a small percentage of people came out to the streets to be close to the festivities. Twigg added, “In four years we’ll have another inauguration and we’ll celebrate then.”

Though the city was flooded with National Guard members rather than the typical tourists, some did make the trip to see history. Rochelle Richardson, who came from Louisville, Kentucky, said, “I still thought it was very important for (my young ladies) to at least be in the atmosphere and know what’s happening today can happen to them in the future.” One of the young women with Richardson, Dyalen Duerson, added, “It’s amazing to see a Black woman to be Vice President. Looking at history, and growing up, seeing it’s usually white males in the office, it’s good to see a woman at that, and then a Black woman.”

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the events, residents and locals said it was still special. Twigg said, “It’s a great day for D.C. It’s a great day for the country, and I’m really excited for the next four years.”

As the weeks continue with the new administration, both residents and visitors said they are excited for the times when barriers are lifted and people are able to get close to the Capitol again, be on the National Mall and take pictures and celebrate history.