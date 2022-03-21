WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team awarded the first of twelve people with grants from the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund.

The fund is part of the Legacy Initiative and is the first grant program in the District that was created to help entrepreneurs and small business owners who face barriers to accessing capital to purchase their commercial properties.

The fund provides down payment assistance through grants up to $750,000 or 25 percent of the total acquisition cost, whichever is lower, to eligible businesses. One of the first recipients, Latoya Liles, was awarded a $150,000 grant to support the purchase of a building on Benning Road NE, where her new hair salon, Tsunami Hair Studio, is located.

Liles said, “My dreams and goals that I wrote down on a piece of paper as a young child, it’s now becoming a reality. The tsunami has hit. The tsunami is here.” As Mayor Bowser handed Liles the keys to her business, she said, “I said I wasn’t going to cry today.”

Tears filled Lile’s eyes as she shook the keys and said, “yay!” The Tsunami Hair Studio is making a big impact in her life, and she is making sure it will impact women in the community as well. She said, “It’s not about the hairdo. It’s about the mission of making women feel empowered.”

The goal is to empower women in the community with the opportunity to handle their self-care while taking care of other businesses. “I want them to come here to this place and multitask. You do not have to worry about the kids. We have a space for them to be comfortable and safe. You can get your car washed because not many women take the time out to do those little things.”

On top of the salon, car wash and daycare center, Liles has plans to open her own training program, helping young women follow her path. “The information and experiences I have been through is not for me to hold. It’s for me to teach and make a pathway for other Black women that’s coming up behind me. Now that I own the building, the sky is the limit and that is going to be off the ground and active by the end of the year.”

Other business owners in the community have the opportunity to follow in her footsteps by applying for the grant program themselves. Mayor Bowser said, “We want to give to more families like Latoya’s, like mine, who have worked here for generations, have been through the tough times and want to stay through the good times.”

The Legacy Initiative does not only have grant programs for funding businesses. There are a number of other options available for homeowners and issues they face, legal services and rehabilitation programs. Click here for more information.

Mayor Bowser’s most recent budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023 calls for $4 million in the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund.