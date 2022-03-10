WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A local woman can hear clearly for the first time in her life after winning a competition from HearingLife. The company held a nationwide campaign called The Miracle of Giving Back” and chose seven out of hundreds to be fitted with brand new, top-of-the-line hearing aids.

Angela Fleming Puryear won from the D.C. region. She has struggled with hearing for her entire life. Her daughter, Angel Puryear, entered her into the competition.

She said, “I wanted to make her feel better, wanted her to be more confident, so I thought I’d enter her and just see what the outcome is, and she happened to win.”

After being fitted for the new hearing aids, Puryear could not hold back her tears.

She said, “This is awesome. This is an awesome experience.”

Though Puryear had hearing aids in the past, none had ever worked as well as the new ones.

Teresa Nichols, a hearing instrument specialist with HearingLife said, “She has not had hearing in her right ear, and only a little in her left ear. Now, she can pick up sounds from her right side and transmit to the left.”

Puryear’s hearing challenges started as a little girl, after she had an ear infection and subsequent surgery.

In the few moments from getting the new aids, her daughter said, “I’m feeling very excited for her. I was even feeling confident for her, being as though she won’t have to ask people, ‘Can you repeat? Can you repeat?’ Now it’ll be, ‘Oh, I heard you the first time. Heard you loud and clear.”

The Magic of Giving Back campaign and competition has ended, but HearingLife is constantly offering opportunities to help people.