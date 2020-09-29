Local political parties react ahead of the first presidential debate

The next presidential debate will be held on October 15 in Florida

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the first time, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head to head in one of three presidential debates.

“It is going to be a lot of fireworks,” said Dr. Michael Romano, WDVM’S political analyst & Department of Political Science at Shenandoah Unversity.

Dr. Romano says both Trump and Biden are going to have discuss some recently released reports. From the New York Times report about the president’s taxes along with Biden and the recent grand trial verdict about Breonna Taylor.

“Especially Biden is going to need to find a way to draw a silver lining from really in terms of taking this moment and showing that he can listen to the anger and listen to the frustration coming from the black community,” said Romano.

The Chairwoman of the West Virginia Republican Party, Melody Potter, said President Trump is heading into the first debate with an advantage against Biden

“President Trump has a solid record for the past three and a half to four years during his term,” said Potter in a phone interview. “That he has a record of a good economy and all of the these he has done in Israel. He has done a lot for veterans and has a really good record to stand on.”

Potter also said with the recent nomination to the Supreme Court of Amy Coney Barrett, the President “has done a really good job with his appointees.”

Yvette Lewis, who is chair of the Maryland Democratic Party says Americans are looking for a serious leader for these serious times.

“We will finally get to see the real contrast,” said Lewis. “The two of them will stand side by side on stage and Americans will have a real choice.”

Lewis also sits on Biden’s African American Kitchen Cabinet.

“If you ask the other side what is the rationale for giving Donald Trump a second term… I still haven’t heard it,” said Lewis. “Joe Biden will articulate a rationale for giving him these positions and that is what I am excited for tonight.”

The next presidential debate will be held on October 15 in Florida and a third debate held on October 22nd in Tennessee.