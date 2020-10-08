Local parties react after Vice Presidential Debate

The Commission of Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the next debate will move virtually

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Separated by six feet and plexiglass, vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence took the debate stage in a more civil exchange than the presidential debate earlier last week.

“It was entirely unsurprising which was a good thing,” said WDVM’s political analyst and professor at the department of political science at Shenandoah University, Dr. Michael Romano.

Dr. Romano said both candidates came to the debate stage with a prepared script that they wanted to talk about.

“They for the most part stuck to it even if that meant really not answering the moderators’ questions sometimes,” he continued.

Harris and Pence sparred over, not only the handling of the pandemic, but health care, climate change, and abortion.

“To see her [Harris] on that stage was just such an amazing moment for me, for young girls, for women across this country,” said Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, Yvette Lewis.

Lewis continued to say Kamala Harris was able to stick to the issues and the policy on all fronts.

“What they say was a competent leader. They saw someone who is willing to answer questions to deal with the issues and offer solutions that would make their lives better,” said Lewis.

Chairman of the Washington County Maryland Republican Central Committee, Jerry DeWolf, said Pence was calm and collected answering for the administration’s political question getting the point across for four more years.

“I think that they really need to focus on all of the remind America everything that they have done for the last four years given the near inseparable challenges that they have faced,” DeWolf said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

All eyes will turn to the next presidential debate. The Commission of Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the next debate will move virtually.

President Trump took to Twitter saying he won’t debate. His campaign manager saying they will hold a rally instead.

Joe Biden’s team says they will be happy to do a virtual debate but are looking at other opportunities since the president doesn’t want to participate.

