Local parties react after the first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For nearly 90 minutes, Americans across the country tuned in to the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I described it to students when we were walking together as we described it as a boxing match,” said WDVM’S political analyst and professor with the department of political science at Shenandoah University.

Dr. Romano said both candidates pushed each other on making a stance on topics from the Supreme Court, COVID-19, and health care.

“This is part of Trump’s just standard debating tactic really,” continued Romano. “And we saw that on full display last night of trying to push Biden to either move to left and lose moderate voters or move to the right and lose the liberal wing of the democratic party.”

Yvette Lewis who is the Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party said Biden did a “fantastic job under very very tough circumstances.”

Lewis continued to say Joe Biden showed America what a real president looks like.

“He [Biden] always came back to unity,” continued Lewis. “Every single thing he talked about especially looked directly in the camera and spoke directly to the American people.”

Chairman of GOPAC, David Avella, said President Trump was able to focus on what he has done for the United States.

“Both candidates scored points with their keys supporter,” said Avella in a phone interview Wednesday.” Certainly, President Trump was articulate in promoting the success he has achieved over the last 47 months. The president needs to continue to make the case for what four years would like with a continued Trump Administration.”

The next debate will be held next week as Vice President Mike Pence will debate California Senator and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris for the Vice Presidential Debate.