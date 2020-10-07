Local parties discuss what they are expecting ahead of the Vice Presidental Debate

As of now, the next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In their first and only debate, Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will take the stage for the Vice Presidential debate in Utah.

While the debate will cover a range of topics the virus will be the forefront.

WDVM’s political analyst, Dr. Michael Romano said there is a lot at stake for pence as he is in charge of the task force for coronavirus for the White House.

“A lot of this occurs technically under his watch in a lot of respect,” said Dr. Romano. “You are going to probably see a lot of pushing for him to justify his action and the president’s actions specifically.”

Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, Yvette Lewis said this debate is a way for Harris to seal the deal.

“I think that Kamala Harris will continue along the path that Joe Biden laid out last week talking about good policy and what they hope to bring to this country,” said Lewis in a Zoom interview on Wednesday.

Lewis said while Harris’ focus will be policy, she will key in on how they will handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a crisis in this country that has now infiltrated the highest in our governments she talks about to bring this pandemic under control wither it is with the testing and the mask-mandate and the protective equipment that they want to be sure everyone gets the same opening of our government, and our businesses, and our schools,” said Lewis. “She will talk about all of that.”

Chairman of GOPAC, David Avella, said any debate is important for the Trump administration to talk about their accomplishments along with what they will continue to do the next four years including the trump administration’s efforts in health care.

“Particularly as seniors continue to be a key voting block for the trump pence ticket health care being a top issue for many of the same for safety and security and making sure that voter knows that they are on their side in making communities safe,” said Avella.

As of now, the next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami.

While Trump said he will be ready for the next debate, Biden says he won’t participate if the president still has COVID-19.