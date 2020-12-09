Local nonprofit releases report outlining work from past six months

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Connected DMV, a nonprofit serving the greater Washington region, released a report detailing their findings and work over the last six months today.

The group is a collaboration between academia, industry, government, and the community. Their task force is made up of 51 leaders who meet once a month to discuss how the community can move forward in the face of COVID-19 and any other issues that may arise.

The report detailed 12 initiatives that leaders and volunteers will be working towards both short- and long-term. They recommend that other local leaders follow along as well.

“As the region thrives, it’s going to be a result of a collaborative effort across the region,” said CEO Stu Solomon.

Solomon said that one key point is the intersection of social equity and economic renewal.

“We put those two things together, and that’s reflected in every one of our 12 initiatives, and it’s a commitment,” he said. “I think it demonstrates the commitment of our regional leaders across all sectors to really make this place better.”

More information about Connected DMV and their initiatives can be found on their website.