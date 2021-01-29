Local magician to be featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A local magician is putting his skills to the test on Friday, January 29, on the C.W. show Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Peter Wood is a self-proclaimed collector of impossible things. As a lifelong fan of Penn and Teller, the world-famous magician duo, he became a big fan of their reality show, where magicians from all over perform in front of the twosome in an effort to fool them with a trick.

Each magician gets five to ten minutes to perform one trick, and after it is over, Penn and Teller try to guess how they did it. If the magician fools the duo, then they get a trophy and a spot in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas show.

Wood said, “This is not a reality TV show where they are hoping to see you crack and fail and cry on camera. It’s actually quite the opposite. They really want everyone to shine and be able to show their best stuff on TV and really be able to fool Penn and Teller.”

Penn & Teller: Fool Us will air on January 29 at 9 p.m. on DCW50.