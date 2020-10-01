Local couple accused of selling illegal explosives to an undercover agent

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A couple from Maryland and Washington, D.C. has been arrested and accused of selling explosive devices multiple times to an undercover ATF agent.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 29-year-old Brittany Nicole Adams and 30-year-old Anthony Benson had been listing “Dynamite” on a website that was available for local pickup in the District.

An undercover agent responded to the online advertisement and set up a time to meet with the couple in June. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the couple showed up and the undercover agent bought the suspected explosive devices. Investigators said Adams sold the undercover agent eleven suspected illegal explosives.

Investigators said Adams and Benson met with the undercover agent two more times in July, again selling illegal explosives for cash.

Adams and Benson were indicted and arrested for conspiracy to distribute explosive devices and three counts of distribution of explosive devices.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM