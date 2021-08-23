Local business is donating proceeds to Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Afghan refugees make their way to the D.M.V., locals are doing what they can to help. In the District of Columbia, some businesses have been accepting donations, while others are simply donating portions of their proceeds to organizations helping refugees get settled.

Manner & Mode, an online jewelry start-up focused on linking style with purpose, is donating 90 percent of every purchase from Monday, August 23 through Wednesday, August 25, to the Afghan refugee population. The founder of the business, Mavish Sandhu, said she has been in touch with Lutheran Social Services as well as the International Rescue Committee.

Sandhu said, “Food, clothing and housing, all of those things are very important in this moment, but I think this is going to be an ongoing need. There is a lot that comes with being a refugee, so I think that this is something that can help sustain that journey going forward as well.”

You can shop Manner & Mode on Instagram or at mannerandmode.com.