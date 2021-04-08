Local brewery makes giving back to the community a priority

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A local District of Columbia brewery is coming up on its 10 year anniversary, and has spent the past decade prioritizing giving back to the community.

Brandon Skall, D.C. Brau’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder said, “Giving back to the community has always been a focus point for us here.” It is a focus point that was not lost in all of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skall said, “We had several projects this year, in a down year, where we found ways to give back to the community.”

The projects raised money for local non-profits and charities such as Bread for the City, Think Local First D.C., SMYAL and the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. One project raised money for the Sarcoma Foundation of America in honor of a friend, Ben, who recently passed away. The other project, Crowlers for Charity, raises money for local non-profits each week.

The brewery made this focus on donations while pivoting the business model during the pandemic. “The local community really supported our products. They adapted to the way we were selling our products during the pandemic and they helped us to get through it,” said Skall.

Whether people were buying IPAs, pilsners, stouts, hefeweizens or seltzers, their purchases helped D.C. Brau not only survive but keep our neighbors afloat as well. “We’ve got Washington D.C. literally in our name, and I think that comes with a responsibility and that responsibility is to give back and support our community whenever and however we can,” said Skall.

The brewery expects to have a new outdoor space and the taproom open sometime this summer.

To learn more about D.C. Brau or order, click here.