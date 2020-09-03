Local artist creates exhibit with COVID-19 theme

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A local artist has created a collection that is inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibit, entitled “Invisibly Present/Visibly Present”, is a nature-themed collection that explores the idea that something invisible, such as the coronavirus, can create visible chaos.

Sam Husseini, the artist of the collection, said that he incorporated natural elements, such as snow when creating the pieces.

He said that attempting to control nature or disrupt it can lead to natural disasters, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are saying that this pandemic came from factory farming or deforestation, or from a lab leak,” said Husseini. “All of those things are putting us in a state of alienation from nature. I think a lot of my work speaks to that.”

The art is currently on display at the Jerusalem Fund near the Kennedy Center.